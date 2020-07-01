SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — After nearly two years, the ongoing strike between Hecla Mining Company and Lucky Friday miners in North Idaho has ended.

According to a post on the United Steelworkers Local 5114 union's Facebook page, the proposal was accepted by a vote of 86 to 78, putting an end to the strike.

A statement from United Steelworkers says the union ratified a three-year agreement it reached with Hecla in December. The proposal to end the strike previously failed by just nine votes.

Hecla Mining Company operates the Lucky Friday silver mine in Mullan, Idaho.

About 200 miners first voted to strike on March 13, 2017 after accusing Hecla of proposing unfair labor practices.

The union also put out a request on Facebook for volunteers on Tuesday to help take down picket tents and signs.

"For nearly three years, our solidarity has been tested," USW District 12 Director Gaylan Prescott said. "We are proud of their unity and resolve, which will serve as an example for all of organized labor."

Hecla said in December that they would increase hiring of non-union employees and contractors to return the mine to full production by the end of 2020.

KREM has reached out to Hecla Mining for information on how the end of the strike could affect the timeline of returning the mine to full production and if the hiring of additional workers will be necessary.

The company has employed both hourly and salaried workers for much of 2019 to operate the mine on a limited basis.

