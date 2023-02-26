2 victims identified in avalanche near Vallecito Reservoir

Search crews found two men buried under several feet of snow early Sunday morning.

VALLECITO, Colo. — At about 9:18 p.m. on Saturday night, La Plata County Search and Rescue crews responded to a call of two missing skiers near Vallecito Reservoir.

The two men, James Sutton, 67, and Jurgen Montgomery, 47, were identified by the La Plata County coroner on Monday.

The men reportedly left to ski at 7 a.m. on Saturday and had planned to return by noon.

La Plata County deputies located the victims' vehicle near a road on the south end of the lake.

Shortly after the initial report, search crews as well as Flight For Life helicopter used cell phone records to begin their search.

Using avalanche beacon technology, at 11:42 p.m. the helicopter crew identified ski tracks and at 3:06 a.m. ground crews discovered a single ski near the area.

Shortly after at about 3:36 a.m., crews were able to locate both men buried under about four feet of snow.

