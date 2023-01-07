Two Idaho Latinas featured in award winning book series

Mariela Esquivel-Rodriguez & Zenaida de la Cruz join 232 contributing authors in "Today's Inspired Young Latina"

Two young Idaho women are featured in an award winning book series called "Today's Inspired Latina", they are the first Idahoans to do so.

In an interview with Brenda Rodriguez on the Saturday Morning News, Zenaida de la Cruz says, "I talk a lot about my journey choosing my college. I go to school at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. So, it's quite a trip across the country. I talk about being a first generation college student and how big of a choice that was for me; and being able to be representation, not only for my younger cousins, but also for the community in Caldwell."

Mariela Esquivel-Rodriguez attends Northwest Nazarene University. Of her chapter in the book she says, "I talk a lot about family and that first generation story...What does that mean to move away from home and what did that first year look like? Also, the first generation barriers that we're facing and having immigrant parents."

According to the book series' website, the series is one of "inspiration and hope, a poignant collection of personal stories that will activate your passion. These are success stories that need to be told, to motivate our community for generations to come."