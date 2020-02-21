According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 3-year-old twin boys were unable to make it out of an early morning house fire.

WEIPPE, Idaho — Two 3-year-old twin boys died in a house fire in Weippe, Idaho, early Friday morning.

According to Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to a fully engulfed structure fire on West 8th Avenue in Weippe shortly after 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they learned the twins were unaccounted for, according to Goetz.

Due to the intensity of the flames, crews were unable to rescue the boys and they were found dead inside the house after the fire was put out, Goetz said.

No other injuries were reported in the house fire, according to Goetz, who also said the house was a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released but the Idaho State Fire Marshall is investigating.

Weippe Rural Fire District Chief Tony Christopherson said the community is reeling from this tragedy.

"I couldn't get in to find them. We fought the fire and now it's under investigation," he said. "Well, it's obviously we're a small community. We all know each other. It's not going to be easy on anybody."

An employee at a business near the fire also emphasized that the community there is tight and this fire is difficult to talk about.