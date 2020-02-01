BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is investigating a train derailment after the engine went into the Kootenai River with train personnel trapped inside.

The derailment happened at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night, according to BNSF Railway. Three engines derailed, including one that went in the water, one that stayed on the riverbank and an engine that stayed near the rail, according to BNSF. Six empty cars near the back of the train also derailed.

A two-man crew was rescued from the engine and neither needed medical attention, according to BNSF. The train was carrying mixed freight, according to BNSF, and the Boundary County Sheriff's Office said the train was leaking diesel engine into the river.

Crews responded to the derailment about 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry and worked through the night, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office. Responders from the sheriff's office Marine Unit were able to get on top of the cars and rescue the crew.

There are no houses or businesses in the vicinity. The official cause has not been determined, but it appears it may have been caused by a rockslide, according to the BNSF.

The tank still has 2,000 gallons of fuel left as of 4 a.m., but the two other tanks on the line are not leaking, according to the BCSO.

BSNF and local fire crews have set up boom containment units to contain the spill, and will work to set up a more localized boom.

The State of Idaho has been notified and the state's Department of Environmental Quality will be involved going forward, according to the BCSO.

The train was traveling from Minnesota to Pasco.

The roads Crossport Rd, Cow Creek Rd., and Ash St. can be affected with congestion during this time according to a press release from the Idaho State Police.

Multiple agencies in Boundary County are reporting a heavy police response in the area of Katka Rd. and Toboggan Ln., including the sheriff's office and Boundary Ambulance. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.