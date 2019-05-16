MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Peace Officers Memorial unveiled a new monument years in the making.

The monument, located outside Idaho State Police headquarters in Meridian, honors the K9 team members who lost their lives serving alongside their sworn police officers.

There are four names on the monument: Kai was from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Rik from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Roscoe from the Emmett Police Department, and Jardo was a member of the Boise Police Department.

RELATED: Idaho Medal of Honor awarded to six law enforcement officers

Three of the dogs' handlers took part the unveiling that many say is long overdue.

"I think the community does recognize the K9s as police officers and so really when you attack one of their police officers, you attack one of their police K9s, the community bands around us so this is very special for the Treasure Valley and the state of Idaho," said Boise Police Det. Joe Andreoli.

The Idaho Police K9 Memorial started being planned soon after Jardo's death in November 2016. Two officers were wounded by the same suspect that shot Jardo, including Cpl. Kevin Holtry, who said at the dedication ceremony that he owes his life to Jardo.

"[The shooter's] intent was to kill me and any other officer that was there that day, and by Jardo's actions, I know he saved my life," Holtry said as he fought back tears. "I'm proud to have known him."

Fittingly, the K9 statue that sits on top of the monument overlooks the human memorial, just like in real life.

MORE: Memorial service held for fallen Boise Police K-9 Jardo

RELATED: Woodworkers donate bench, plaque in honor of BPD K-9 Jardo