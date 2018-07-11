BOISE -- A third suspect was charged Wednesday in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The arrest of 24-year-old Rudy Ortega of Caldwell comes more than a month after the bloodshed near Kristin Park Apartments on South Phillippi Street Oct. 4.

According to Boise Police, Ortega, 20-year-old Victor Bran-Nava and a 17-year-old attacked a man sitting in a car, punching and kicking him. Bran-Nava then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, accidentally hitting his teenage accomplice. Bran-Nava then fired again, police say, hitting the man in the car.

Investigators say the shooter was seeking retribution after an earlier quarrel with the victim. All three suspects ran away after the shooting.

Paramedics arrived and took the injured man to the hospital. The 17-year-old also turned up at the hospital, and investigators were able to link him to the attack.

Bran-Nava turned himself in later that day, and was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and felony intimidation of a state's witness.

Ortega, the final remaining suspect, was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after police learned he was at a home in the 8000 block of Midland Drive. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Ortega faces two felony charges of aiding and abetting aggravated battery and one misdemeanor failure to appear.

