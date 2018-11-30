BOISE — For the third consecutive year, Stinker Stores are celebrating another record-setting effort in their annual "Stomp Out Hunger" campaign.

This year, customers helped raise over $70,000 -- a $13,000 increase over last year.

Stinker Stores added another $25,000, bringing the total for this year to over $95,000.

All the money will be donated to the Idaho Foodbank, which will provide more than 476,000 meals for Idahoans in need.

“Frankly it’s very humbling for me as an owner of Stinker Stores to leverage my good intent to actual reality. We have over 500 employees in the state that actually raised this money, at making ask a dollar at a time,” said Charlie Jones.

Since 2011 the “Stomp Out Hunger’ campaign has raised over $450,000, which has gone on to provide more than 2.2 million meals for families in need.

