Idahoans for a Fair Wage receives new endorsements from four statewide organizations

The Boise organization will announce new endorsements at a press conference on Thursday on the South steps of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans for a Fair Wage is holding a press conference on Thursday, February 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the Idaho Statehouse to announce four new endorsements from statewide organizations.

Formed in February 2019, the group responded to Idaho's minimum wage with a ballot initiative to raise Idaho's minimum wage. The group began collecting signatures in June and must receive all signatures by April 30, 2020.

The initiative has four goals, but the main goal is to raise the minimum wage in Idaho from $7.25 to $12 for non-tipped employees, and from $3.35 to $8.10 for tipped employees.

In order to appear on the ballot, the measure must receive 55,057 signatures in the state of Idaho and must be signed by 6% of registered voters in at least 18 of the state's 35 districts. In December, the initiative topped 20,000 signatures.

Idaho's minimum wage has not increased since the federal minimum wage increased to $7.25 more than a decade ago, according to an article from the Idaho Press. Initiative leader Rod Couch and coalition director Don Kemper feel hopeful that Idahoans are ready for a livable wage.

"We are grateful for the partnership of these great Idaho organizations, when we come together to mobilize support, we can get the change the people of Idaho need," Couch said in a press release.