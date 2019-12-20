BOISE, Idaho — A sprinkler system in the Fowler apartments in downtown Boise was triggered early Friday morning by a dryer fire, according to Boise Fire Department officials.

The fire occurred shortly after 9 a.m. and was put out quickly by the sprinklers. However, several apartments on four floors incurred water damage, Boise firefighters said.

One lane was closed on Myrtle Street while crews responded to the incident.

The Fowler located on West Broad Street between Trader Joe's and WinCo Foods in Boise is one of the more recent housing developments in the past few years.

The side of the apartment that faces Myrtle Street displays one of Idaho's largest murals painted by David Carmack Lewis.

