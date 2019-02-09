PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A Spokane woman died Sunday afternoon after she was ejected from her UTV on a road near Priest Lake.

Jessica S. Stovall, 36, was travelling southbound on Lakeshore Drive at a high speed when she lost control while turning a corner, Idaho State Police says.

Stovall hit the southbound shoulder, over-corrected and the UTV overturned in the roadway., according to ISP.

Stovall was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt.

The passenger, a twenty-five year old male was wearing his seat belt but no helmet and sustained minor injuries.

He was transported to Newport Community Hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.