SPOKANE, Wash. — The sudden resignation of a principal at an elementary school on Spokane’s South Hill had parents confused in early September.

KREM obtained documents through a public records request from Spokane Public Schools to figure out why former Roosevelt Elementary Principal Dr. Laura Franks left so early in the school year.

Documents state that Franks decided to resign after an interaction with a student who had an outburst in a classroom on Sep. 13.

According to a police report provided by the school, Franks said the student was brought to her office by a support specialist after the student acted out in class. "Her interactions with [redacted] were not successful and she did not know what else to do," the report said.

Emails between teachers show the student had a history of behavioral problems.

Franks told police the student's "strategy is to do whatever it takes to get sent home," the report said. Franks told police she had a relationship with the child and he responded favorably to her.

According to the report, the student had kicked and spit on staff, was verbally abusing them and had overturned furniture on his way to Franks’ office. The student then stood up on a table in Franks office, making it sway back and forth, the report said. Franks told police she had put her arms around his upper torso and removed him from the table, the police report states. He did this again and she said she did the same thing, but when she put him down, she said she "swatted him lightly on the bottom to get his attention only, and told him to not climb on the table anymore."

The police report said the student’s parents were notified about what happened and they did not have an issue with it.

"In fact, they are extremely supportive of Dr. Franks, as she is the only one that has taken the time to establish a relationship with [redacted] and work with him," the report said. "When I spoke with [redacted] dad, he advised that [redacted] mom, [redacted] and he were very dismayed if this was going to have a detrimental affect Dr. Franks' status with the school district."

The father said his child had been kicked out of day care and preschool and he was well aware of the challenges that his behavior creates, the report said.

School records show Franks was on administrative leave with pay from Sep. 14-19. Franks then let district leaders know that she wanted to resign on Sep. 16, according to text messages between district staff. Franks signed her resignation agreement on Sep. 17. Documents said Franks cashed out all of her vacation time until Oct. 15.

The Spokane Public Schools Superintendent filed a complaint with the State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction on Sept. 27.

"Quick action was taken to determine the facts and communicate with Roosevelt parents to make them aware of the transition," said Brian Coddington, spokesman for Spokane Public Schools.

Spokane Police said they did not find any probable cause that a crime was committed.

