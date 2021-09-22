Gabby Petito's family asks Brian Laundrie's attorney to stop using her photo on Yelp

A check of the business page Wednesday afternoon did not show the image in question. It is unclear if it has been taken down.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A written demand has been sent to Brian Laundrie's family attorney over an alleged photo posted to a Yelp business page.

The letter sent by the attorney representing Gabby Petito's family states, "the family tried to remove their daughter's picture from [Steven Bertolino's] page and were informed that only the business owner can add or remove pictures."

As of 3:15 p.m., Wednesday a search of the Yelp page in question only shows two photos — none of which show Petito. Both photos also appear to have been uploaded by other Yelp users.

It is unclear if the photo in question has since been taken down.

In addition to refraining from using Petito's image on Yelp, the family "demands that [Steven Bertolino] cease and desist posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages or advertisements in an effort to gain business."

— Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) September 22, 2021

Laundrie's family attorney responded to the allegation, calling it "sad," before adding that he does not control the Yelp site.

"This is sad. I have never used social media or any other electronic platform for advertising other than maintaining a website. I do not control the internet sites nor the hacks and public that have been overrunning the internet with fake comments and posts," Steven Bertolino said. "Yesterday Yelp had shut down its page for my firm due to inordinate and unconfirmed posts. I would certainly agree with Mr. Stafford that any such post he is referring to should be removed but advise him that I have no control over that yelp site."

The body found Sunday in Bridger-Teton National Forest was positively identified as Petito, the FBI in Denver confirmed Tuesday.

Law enforcement says the coroner's office has determined the initial manner of death is a homicide. However, the official cause will be determined following the final autopsy.

The 22-year-old woman was on a cross-country road trip this summer with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 after he returned 10 days earlier to his North Port family home without her. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.