WSU, Idaho leaders react to arrest in University of Idaho murders

Idaho Gov. Brad Little called the arrest "an important step in bringing peace to a community, state, and nation."

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man police believe murdered four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday morning. Shortly after his arrest was made public, Idaho leaders shared their thoughts on the arrest.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in a gated community in Pennsylvania early Friday morning. He is a graduate student at Washington State University studying criminal justice.

Kohberger remains in Pennsylvania awaiting an extradition hearing. He is being held without bond.

The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a press conference Friday to share additional details on Kohberger's arrest. MPD Chief James Fry said the arrest is a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done in the case.

Shortly after MPD's press conference, local leaders shared statements on the arrest:

Washington State University

Law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania have arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, in connection with a quadruple homicide that took place in Moscow, ID in November.

“On behalf of the WSU Pullman community, I want to offer my sincere thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that have been working tirelessly to solve this crime,” said Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost. “This horrific act has shaken everyone in the Palouse region.”

“We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and Vandal colleagues who were impacted by these murders,” Chilton said. “We will long feel the loss of these young people in the Moscow-Pullman community and hope the announcement today will be a step toward healing.”

This morning, the Washington State University Police Department assisted Idaho law enforcement officials in the execution of search warrants at Mr. Kohberger’s apartment and office, which are both located on the WSU Pullman campus. WSU Police are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation.

Kohberger had completed his first semester as a PhD student in WSU’s criminal justice program earlier this month.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

The arrest in the murders of four bright, promising, and extraordinarily loved students at the University of Idaho is extremely welcome news.

﻿It is an important step in bringing peace to a community, state, and nation gripped by this horrifying tragedy.

This crime has consumed so many hearts and minds for weeks, and we are thankful for the unrelenting hard work of the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the FBI, and other law enforcement partners that helped in the investigation.

We remain deeply supportive of the communities of Moscow and the University of Idaho and will continue do everything we can to ensure the safety of students and the public.

We pray for comfort and healing for the many people hurting from this incredible loss, most especially the families of the victims. Through this tragedy, we have all come to know and love Ethan, Kaylee, Maddie, and Xana, and we will never forget them.

Moscow Mayor Arthur Bettge

The tragic events of November 13th shook our community to its core. Since that time our hearts and thoughts have been with the families of Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan, the entire Moscow community, and all the dedicated law enforcement personnel who have worked tirelessly to seek justice for the victims and their families. I hope today’s announcement of the arrest of a suspect in the case can begin to provide the answers that we have all sought in our attempts to understand this senseless act.



I want to personally thank all of the law enforcement personnel across the country who have worked so diligently to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice. Specifically, the members of the Moscow Police Department, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who conducted hundreds of interviews and analyzed thousands of pieces of evidence in this complex case. I also want to personally thank Governor Little and his staff across multiple state agencies for their continuous support and assistance during this difficult time.



I understand that law enforcement’s inability to share information during the course of the investigation has been frustrating, but their primary duty was to protect the integrity of the investigation and find a resolution to the case for the victims and their families. I hope this arrest and subsequent criminal justice system process will begin to provide comfort and closure to the victim’s families, our community, and the nation.

Sen. Mike Crapo

It is welcome news a suspect is in custody related to the murder of Idaho students Kaylee, Madison, Xana & Ethan. I continue to pray for their families & friends following this unthinkable tragedy.

I thank Idaho law enforcement for their commitment to bringing justice to the perpetrator of this senseless act of violence, & their integrity in conducting their investigation in a careful manner despite immense amounts of public pressure. May justice be served quickly.

Idaho State Board of Education

On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education, I commend the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, and the FBI for their tremendous efforts to find justice for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, and their families.

I also want to express my condolences to their families and friends. While the arrest of a suspect is a major development that may provide some answers, it will not ease the pain of losing four vibrant lives.

As we prepare to begin a new semester, I hope that a new sense of confidence takes hold among students, parents, faculty and the entire University of Idaho and Moscow communities.

May we all keep Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan in our hearts as we begin to move forward.

-Dr. Linda Clark, Vice President, Idaho State Board of Education

