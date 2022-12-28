Moscow police don't believe professor who sued TikToker was involved in murders

Professor Rebecca Scofield claims a TikTok personality defamed her by alleging she ordered the execution of four University of Idaho students.

SEATTLE — A University of Idaho professor has sued a TikTok sleuth who accused her in the November killings of four students.

The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington – were found dead Nov. 13 in a rental house.

Attorneys for Rebecca Scofield, an associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho, filed a lawsuit Dec. 21 claiming Ashley Guillard defamed Scofield. Guillard, a Texas-based TikTok personality, posted videos claiming Scofield participated in the killings because she was romantically involved with one of the victims.

Scofield’s attorneys deny that Scofield was in a romantic relationship with the victims and say she never even met them.

“The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple,” Wendy Olson, Scofield’s attorney, said in a statement.

The Moscow Police Department said Tuesday that it does not believe Scofield was involved in the crime.

Guillard, whose account is ashleyisinthebookoflife and has 111,500 followers, consults tarot cards and does other readings to solve murders, according to the lawsuit.

At the time of the killings, Scofield’s attorneys say she was in Portland, Oregon visiting friends. Scofield and her husband checked out of their hotel Nov. 13 and then drove back to Moscow.

Guillard started posting TikTok videos about the Moscow killings on Nov. 22, alleging that the murderer had history with one or more of the victims. Two days later, Guillard posted six videos claiming Scofield was responsible for the deaths, two of which claimed she ordered the students’ executions.

Olson pointed out that Scofield sent two cease and desist letters to Guillard, but Guillard continued to accuse Scofield in the murders, posting dozens of videos on Scofield’s alleged involvement.

The lawsuit claims the videos caused Scofield emotional distress and she worries the false statements could lead someone to harm Scofield or her family.

Olson said the lawsuit was necessary to protect Scofield’s safety and reputation.

“What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family,” Olson said. “They also further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find the people responsible in order to provide answers to the families and the public. “

Scofield requested a jury trial to determine punitive damages.