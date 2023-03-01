Moscow murders suspect was surveilled before arrest, Pennsylvania Police say

According to the Pennsylvania Police, there was ample probable cause for Kohberger's arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police said in a Tuesday news conference that multiple windows and doors were broken to enter Bryan Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, in order to arrest him in connection to the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students near the campus on Nov. 13.

“I did not imagine the investigation would lead to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Coronel Robert Evanchick said. “No words can heal the pain associated with the loss of a child. The officers, troopers and federal agents worked together tirelessly putting in long difficult hours.”

During the news conference, the Pennsylvania Police (PSP) said that it is unlikely Kohberger will be extradited tonight and that, according to the state of Idaho, the process can take up to 10 days. They surveilled his family home for a period of time before making entry, but police could not say how long they were watching him for.

Further, a lead investigator for PSP said that he believes Kohberger waived his rights so that he can learn what is in the probable cause affidavit that led to his warrant for arrest.

In addition, PSP stated that the FBI notified them to serve the warrant for Kohberger's arrest and that tactical agents from the PSP arrested him in the early hours of Friday, Dec. 30. The suspects parents were also in the house at the time of his arrest and multiple doors and windows were broken to gain access to the home. Kohberger was taken into custody without incident.

PSP also stated that they seized the white Hyundai Elantra that belonged to the suspect.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Monroe County, Moscow PD was working with the Pennsylvania State Police assisting in the homicide investigation. Police arrested Kohberger based on an active warrant for being a 'fugitive from justice' according to a statement by PA State Police.

The police said that it is unlikely Kohberger will be extradited tonight and that, according to the state of Idaho, the process can take up to 10 days.

In addition, PSP stated that the FBI notified them to serve the warrant for Kohberger's arrest and that tactical agents from the PSP arrested him. The suspects' parents were also in the house at the time of his arrest. Kohberger was taken into custody without incident, PSP said.

Police also stated that they seized the white Hyundai Elantra that belonged to the suspect.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in a Friday press conference that Kohberger is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder as well as felony burglary with the "intent" to murder.

Kohberger is from Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate's degree in psychology in 2018. He later graduated from DeSales University in 2020 and completed graduate studies there in June 2022, according to a statement released by the school. He is registered as a Libertarian, records show.

Washington State University's website shows he is a graduate teaching assistant studying criminology and criminal justice. WSU is just a 15 minute drive from Moscow, where the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves took place Nov. 13.

Kohberger also has an apartment in Pullman, Washington, which police have been seen searching, according to locals via Twitter.

The four victims were all stabbed to death in the early morning hours of that Sunday. Chapin and Kernodle were at a party at a fraternity across the street from the house, and Mogen and GonCalves were at the local Corner Club bar. They stopped at a food truck and then left. All arrived home around 1:45 a.m., police say.

The four were found Nov. 13 around noon that day after a 911 call reported an unconscious person, later becoming one of the victims. Two other girls lived in the home at the time, but remained unharmed.

Watch more coverage of this story: