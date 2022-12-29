Moscow murders: Police begin cleaning biohazards from King Street home

Moscow Police said Thursday they will begin remediation of the home to clean up biohazards or harmful substances.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police (MPD) will be using a private company starting Friday to begin cleaning up the crime scene to remove biohazards and other harmful substances that may be left over inside the 1122 King Street home, where four students were murdered on Nov. 13.

However, the home is still an active crime scene and it will remain under police control in the meantime.

Referred to as 'biohazard remediation,' clean-up consists of the removal, cleaning, disinfection of bodily fluids and other infectious materials after a death, accident or communicable disease outbreak, according to Trauma Scene Bio Services, a trauma cleaning team.

According to a news release Thursday, once completed, MPD will return the home back to the property management company. There is no timeline for how long the services will take, the release said.

Investigators are still working through 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips and 6,050 digital media submissions. Police say they have conducted over 300 interviews.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were all pronounced dead around noon on Nov. 13. Police have not announced a suspect in the killings.

MPD is still seeking information on the occupant or occupants of a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra believed to be near the home in the early morning hours of that Sunday, when the stabbings were believed to have taken place.

