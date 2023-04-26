Two attorneys from Idaho AG office join prosecutors in Kohberger case

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye and Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey have been appointed to "assist in the prosecution" of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Two deputy attorney generals from the Idaho Attorney General's (AG) office have been appointed to help prosecutors in the University of Idaho students homicide case.

According to court documents, Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye and Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey have been appointed to "assist in the prosecution" of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said he is seeking assistance from Idaho's AG office "in order to utilize the expertise and additional resources of the Office of the Attorney General."

Thompson said the AG's office agreed to assist the prosecution in this case and agreed to pay the salaries of the attorneys who are assisting.

Nye has more than a decade of experience working in the legal system. He served as a legal intern for both the United States Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). He also worked as an adjunct professor at the Concordia University School of Law and the University of Idaho College of Law, according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his time at the Idaho AG's office, he has served as the Deputy AG of the Appellate Unit, the lead Deputy AG of Special Prosecutions and the chief of the Criminal Law Division.

Batey has been working in the legal system since 2016. She worked as a law clerk in the Third Judicial Court of Idaho before becoming the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in Canyon County, Idaho in 2017. She now serves as the Lead Deputy Attorney General of Special Prosecutions for the Idaho AG's office.

She also attended the University of Idaho College of Law and graduated Summa Cum Laude, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The suspect's arraignment for the four murders is scheduled to begin on June 26, 2023.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.