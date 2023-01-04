Moscow murder suspect could be in Idaho on Wednesday

A plane registered to Pennsylvania State Police is traveling westward from Scranton.

IDAHO, USA — Moscow murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger could be in Idaho on Wednesday -- Monroe County Correctional Facility officials confirmed Kohberger left their custody early Wednesday and now remains in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police.

According to flight tracker ADS-B Exchange, a Pennsylvania 2015 Pilatus PC-12 plane, registered to the Pennsylvania State Police and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is currently heading westward from Scranton. Police cannot say where Kohberger will be landing due to security concerns.

As of 9:10 a.m. PST the plane was over Pennsylvania, but as of 9:33 a.m. PST, the plane was passing through Columbus, Ohio.

Kohberger, 28, will be served with his arrest warrant when he arrives in Idaho and taken into custody by local and regional police. He was arrested Dec. 30 in his family's home in Effort, Pennsylvania in the early hours of the morning by a state police tactical team. He was brought into custody "without incident" police said Tuesday.

Kohberger has four murder charges awaiting him in Moscow in connection to the stabbings of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were all pronounced dead around noon on Nov. 13 in their off campus home on 1122 King Road.

Kohberger waived his extradition Tuesday to speed up the process, meaning he wasn't going to fight his transport back to Idaho -- PA State Police said in a press conference they speculate it's because Kohberger wants "to know what is in the probable cause affidavit" which gave police reason to arrest him.

An initial appearance, likely in Latah County court, will be held sometime in the 24-48 hours after Kohberger lands in Idaho. In this appearance, Kohberger will be read the charges against him, and the probable cause affidavit will be released.

