Knife companies, dating apps among sealed search warrants for Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — Around 60 sealed search warrants were filed last week ordering multiple companies to turn over information related to the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, a former Washington State University graduate student in criminology, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. Court records say police found DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene that matched Kohberger's DNA. He was later arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania in December 2022 and extradited to the Latah County Jail, where he remains until his preliminary hearing on June 26.

Prosecutors have yet to say what they believe the motive was behind the murders, but sealed and redacted search warrants show insight on what police have been looking for to build their case against their suspect.

What the warrants are for:

Amazon (for sales from Jan. 1 2022 - present of a KA-BAR USMC Fighting Knife Sheath and/or a KA-BAR full size straight-edged knife)

American Express, Discover, Idaho Central Credit Union, Umpqua Bank, Wells Fargo, Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union (asks for financial records from the victims)

Apple iCloud accounts from victims

AT&T, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, Inland Cellular

Blue Ridge Knives

KA-BAR Knives Inc.

A Wi-fi company

Dropbox

Ebay

DoorDash

Google, Yahoo

Meta (asks for all privacy information, all posts on Facebook and Instagram, contact information, IP addresses, etc from the victims and their activity from Aug. 1, 2022 - Nov. 19, 2022)

Tinder

Paypal / Venmo (from victims, with three other redacted names)

Reddit (with any identifiers related to Kaylee Goncalves)

Walmart (for sales from Jan. 1 2022 - present of a KA-BAR USMC Fighting Knife Sheath and/or a KA-BAR full size straight-edged knife)

Yik Yak account of Bryan Kohberger

UPS (any video or recording stored on delivery trucks from Nov. 6, 2022 through Nov. 14, 2022)

Moscow / Coeur D'alene forensic labs (one warrant for Bryan Kohberger's phone and his communications)

