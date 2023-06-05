'Do more of what you love' | Kaylee Jade Day created in honor of Kaylee Goncalves

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Jade Goncalves would have been 22 years old on June 8, 2023, but her family still intends to celebrate their late daughter by encouraging others to do what they love.
Thursday, June 8 is Kaylee Jade Day, a day where people can honor Kaylee's life and legacy by purposefully doing something they love to do. Kaylee's family created the day as a way to remember their daughter, who they say spent every day doing something she loved.
Kaylee was one of four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus home last November. To honor their daughter, her family is encouraging everyone to do something that makes them happy, while keeping Kaylee in mind.
"We don't have Kaylee with us here any longer but that doesn't mean her love for life, family, or adventure is gone," her family wrote in a Facebook post.
People are encouraged to do whatever it is they love, but the family also shared some of the things Kaylee loved to do:
- Go to lunch with a friend or family member
- Plan a vacation or holiday
- Cook a new meal you've been wanting to try
- Grab a mimosa and appetizer at a local restaurant
- Try a new hike
- Wake up early to watch the sunrise
- FaceTime friends or family members you don't see very often
- Pay it forwards at your favorite drive-thru
People can share how they are celebrating Kaylee's day by using #KayleeJadeDay on social media.
