Update on Moscow murders: Car found in Oregon has no connection to Moscow

Moscow Police said the owner is not believed to be connected to the ongoing investigation.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders.

"The vehicle is registered out of Colorado," stated MPD, "and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations."

Police also stated that the car had been involved in a collision and was impounded. They asked the public to quit contacting the owner.

Earlier Tuesday, Moscow Police Department had said that they were looking into the car found in Eugene, Oregon, to determine if it was related to the homicides. This came after much online speculation on whether or not an abandoned car in Oregon was the same car police have been looking for.

It's been over a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum were all pronounced dead on Nov. 13. from a homicidal stabbing. All were students attending the University of Idaho.

Idaho State Police public information officer Aaron Snell said the car found in Eugene belonged to someone in Colorado. Snell didn't say if there was any connection to Moscow but that police were "still investigating."

According to a previous video posted by Moscow Police, MPD Captain Roger Lanier said that patterns within the investigation developed into pleading the public for information on a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate. There has been many tips regarding the car, Fry said.

Investigators are still sorting through the 22,000 Hyundai Elantras that fit their search criteria.

In what police are also calling "rumor control," investigators have identified a man in a surveillance video known as "Adam." Police have spoken with him and he is cooperating, the release said.

In the earlier release, MPD also addressed some online discussion that their police force is not experienced enough, following a national reporter inquiry about a lead investigator's experience as a law enforcement officer.

"There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Department's investigation, and I am the chief of police. The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent command staff, with over 90 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation's daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in the release.

"We are supported by highly trained and experienced personnel from the Idaho State Police and the FBI. Their continued resources and knowledge are vital to our success. Our investigative units work under a unified structure and have the autonomy to move forward and solve this case. Despite statements about my team, we remain focused on solving the murder of four students to seek justice for them, their families and to help our community heal," he said.

MDP also said Dec. 19 their investigation has led to 10,000 tips.

"Any piece of evidence (police) can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video.

Fry said the holidays will not impact the investigation into the murders. Teams will be present through the holidays to continue working the case, he said.

An MPD news release said that police "still ask for more information from the public."

Lanier said in the video that investigators began looking for video footage in the area that would have recorded anything the day of the crimes. Police contacted multiple businesses to ask them for footage.

"We weren't trying to pigeon-hole our investigation by saying that the suspect lives in the area. We were trying to cover all our bases," Lanier said.

Moscow police are also asking for any available videos from residents and businesses within the area of West Taylor Ave, West Palouse River Dr., Highway 95 South to the 2700 block of Highway 95 South and the Arboretum & Botanical Garden, who have video surveillance at their home or business between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Fry said they have a special team of digital analysts that go through video surveillance and collect evidence that are currently sorting through digital submissions.

There is still no suspect that has been announced.

Here's what we know, according to police:

Chapin and Kernodle were at a fraternity party at Sigma Chi, located on 735 Nez Perce Dr. between 8-9 p.m on Nov. 12.

GonCalves and Mogen were at the Corner Club, a bar in downtown Moscow located on 202 North Main St. between 10 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:30 a.m. Nov. 13. The two then went to Grub Truck, a mac and cheese food truck near the bars, around 1:40 a.m. They were also spotted on a Twitch video stream from the truck, in which they can be seen ordering food and looking visibly happy.

Mogen and GonCalves arrived home after 1:45 a.m. They were driven home by a private party, who is not believed to be involved in the crime, according to police.

Two surviving roommates in the six-bedroom home got home after 1 a.m. and slept until later that day of Nov. 13. They were unharmed. They are also cooperating with police, according to ISP.

A 911 call of an unconscious person came in to police at 11:58 a.m. on that Sunday, Nov. 13. It was made from one of the surviving roommate's phone.

Police responded and found all four students dead.

Mabbutt previously told KTVB that she has no way of knowing it was the same knife that killed all four students, but if it wasn't -- it would have to be pretty similar.

"I can't specify an exact time of death because it wasn't reported until the later morning, I believe the call came in at 11:58," Mabbutt said. She said there is no way of knowing who was attacked first. She could release no further information.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that "there were other friends that arrived at the location," that day. The killer was not the 911 caller.

It is likely that the victims were sleeping during the attack, however, some victims did have defensive wounds. Each victim was stabbed multiple times, but there was no sign of sexual assault.

On the night of the attack, officers located a dog at the residence that was unharmed. Police turned the dog over to Animal Services and it was later released to a responsible party.

Nothing at the house has been identified as missing. Police also searched through the contents of several dumpsters near the residence, but did not find anything of significance.

Police believe the attack was "isolated, and targeted", although a murder weapon has yet to be located.

Mogen and GonCalves called a man multiple times that night. Police believe there is no connection.

A man seen near Mogen and GonCalves in the food truck video that night is believed to not be involved.

Digital Media Video can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho and emailed to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Phone Tip Line: 208-883-7180

