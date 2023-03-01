Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed

According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create a serious threat to effective law enforcement and could prematurely end the investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman.

According to court documents, "premature public disclosure of the details of this law enforcement investigation will create a serious and imminent threat to effective law enforcement, and could result in the premature end of this investigation which could create a threat to public safety."

Releasing the details of the Whitman County search warrant would also risk the personal privacy of witnesses, victims, and the victims' families.

The court documents will be kept sealed for a limited amount of time. Whitman County estimates that the murder investigation will likely come to a close within two months.

The documents will be sealed until March 1st, 2023.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story omitted the word "effective" when describing the threat of releasing these documents.

