Crime scene at Moscow home to be preserved until February

MOSCOW, Idaho — The King Road home in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered will remain a preserved crime scene until at least Feb. 1, according to newly released court documents.

The pause comes after the suspect's public defender Anne Taylor filed a motion to preserve the crime scene and evidence.

A judge in Latah County signed the order on Dec. 30, the same day 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the murders. This means the house will be preserved as a crime scene for the purpose of collecting evidence.

"This motion is made so that Defense Counsel may take a view of the scene in order to effectively and constitutionally represent Mr. Kohberger," Taylor wrote in the motion.

The house located on King Road in Moscow will be locked and crime tape will remain around the property until Feb. 1, 2023, or until further order of the court.

The house outbuildings, trailers, vehicles, and curtilage will also remain preserved as part of the investigation.

On Dec. 30, Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced that a professional cleaning company would start cleaning potential biohazards and other harmful substances in the house used to collect evidence and that the house would be returned to the property management company. However, crews had to pause the cleaning the same day due to the preservation order.

The suspect in the murders made his first appearance in court on Thursday morning after arriving in Idaho on Wednesday night. He will remain in jail without bail and will be back in court for a status hearing on Jan. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. He was also given a no-contact order that prohibits him from having any contact with the victims' families, friends and the surviving roommates.

