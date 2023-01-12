Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy hearing

Bryan Kohberger will have his preliminary hearing on the morning of June 26.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing on Thursday morning, which will now take place on June 26 at 9 a.m. PST.

Bryan C. Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the deaths of students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. All were found dead in the girls' home at 1122 King Road on Nov. 13.

Kohberger has a right for his preliminary hearing to take place 14 days after his first appearance in court, which was Jan. 5. Waiving the hearing now pushes it months out.

Kohberger is not yet expected to enter a plea. That would take place after evidence and witness testimony are presented in a probable cause hearing, which will be the preliminary hearing in June. It could last several days, according to a Latah County magistrate judge.

In this hearing, a magistrate judge will determine if the evidence is sufficient for Kohberger to be bound over to district court for arraignment and possible trial.

Prosecutors have not yet indicated if they intend to seek the death penalty, as the punishment for four counts of first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or death. If they do seek the death penalty, prosecutors must file notice within 60 days after Kohberger enters a plea.

The judge previously denied bail and ordered him to remain in the Latah County Jail as the case proceeds.

Watch more coverage of this story: