Documents show areas in Idaho murder suspect's apartment tested positive for blood

Samples from an uncased pillow and mattress cover were positive for blood according to a chemical test, documents show.

PULLMAN, Wash. — In newly released documents obtained via public records request, samples taken from Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington, show some positive tests for blood.

The documents do not say whose blood it belongs to -- but out of multiple "reddish brown stains" and samples from the sink and shower drain, only two items were marked as "positive" in the presumptive chemical tests for blood that were conducted on Dec. 30, 2022.

This is the first time documents show certain stains in Kohberger's apartment were blood stains.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home, 1122 King Road, in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022.Police say they matched Kohberger's DNA found at the scene that was discovered on a knife sheath next to the bodies of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were also stabbed to death in the same home, sometime in the early morning hours of that Sunday. Two roommates who were home at the time of the killings survived, unharmed

One swab of the mattress cover on the bed marked positive for blood, the document describing it as a "brown irregular drip." The document says multiple stains were tested after one positive blood test.

The other positive test comes from an uncased pillow on the south side of the bed, the document states. There were two seperate stains -- only the larger stain was tested.

Swabs that tested negative for blood include samples from the sinks, the shower drain, a stain under the coffee table, a stain near a computer pad, a curtain rod and an entry to a doorway.

Search warrant documents for what police collected at Kohberger's apartment show that they collected multiple items for testing, including the mattress cover and uncased pillow that later tested positive for blood.

Here is what police found during that search:

One nitrate type black glove

One Walmart receipt with a Dickies tag

Two Marshalls receipts

Dust container from a vacuum

Eight possible hair strands

One Amazon Fire TV Stick with a cord/plug

One possible animal hair strand, four other possible hair strands

One computer tower

One collection of a dark red spot, collected without testing

Two cuttings from an uncased pillow with reddish brown stains, one stain tested

Top and bottom of a mattress cover with multiple stains

Kohberger's next hearing in the case is June 26 at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

