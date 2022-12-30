Criminal Justice expert weighs in on Moscow murder suspect

One of the biggest questions since the beginning of this investigation is whether or not the four students knew the killer.

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Friday, Dec. 30, KREM 2 learned the man suspected of killing four students near the University of Idaho was pursuing a PhD in criminal justice at Washington State University.

KREM 2 previously spoke with Chris Bertram, an associate professor of criminal justice earlier this month.

Bertram has decades of experience working in law enforcement and currently teaches criminal justice at Salt Lake Community College. He says in his work, he analyzes the psychology of criminals.

He says knowing more about the background and education level of Bryan Kohberger, he believes he could be arrogant and might see himself as the smartest person in the room.

And Bertram says he isn't surprised the suspect has local ties. He says crimes can occur over state lines where details are more likely to fall through cracks.

"Washington state is very close in proximity, but across state lines," Bertram said. "And so you're talking about different counties, different cities, different jurisdictions and what we do know with the past with spree killers and serial killers, they take advantage of the disorganization. The minute you get outside of a city or a county, those law enforcement resources there may be limited."

Bertram says Kohberger aligns with who he believed could have committed these crimes in terms of being local. He says a big development in the case was identifying the white car. He commends the Moscow Police Department for bringing in the state police and FBI as early as they did to assist in the investigation.

One of the biggest questions since the beginning of this investigation is whether or not the four students knew the killer.

Bertram says it's possible they didn't or he may have only met the victims a few times being that he was only a one semester student at WSU.

