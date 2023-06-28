Defense, state seeking agreement regarding grand jury material in Idaho murder case

The State of Idaho wants the material to remain sealed from the public until a hearing on the matter is carried out.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The defense team and the State of Idaho have reached an agreement regarding grand jury material in the Moscow murder case.

This update comes a day after Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, appeared for his court hearing, which ended after just 30 minutes.

At this point in the case, Kohberger's defense is fighting to have the full grand jury indictment unsealed. The prosecutors have pushed back against unsealing the entire indictment. Wednesday's update shows that the two are working together to share what was discussed by the grand jury.

The State of Idaho, represented by the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney, filed a motion to temporarily seal an exhibit attached to the Stipulation for Preparation and Release of Transcript and Record of Grand Jury Proceedings with Conditions.

According to the motion, the State argues that releasing or disclosing the exhibit would interfere with enforcement proceedings, deprive Kohberger of a fair trial, constitute an invasion of personal privacy, disclose the identity of a confidential source and reveal investigative techniques and procedures.

The State wants the exhibit to remain sealed from the public until a hearing on the matter is carried out. KREM 2 does not know if the judge has approved this agreement.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in their off-campus home on No. 13, 2022. He was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania a month later on Dec. 30 before being extradited back to Idaho.

Related Articles Claims that accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger could be executed by firing squad if convicted need context

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.