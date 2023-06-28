x
Defense, state seeking agreement regarding grand jury material in Idaho murder case

The State of Idaho wants the material to remain sealed from the public until a hearing on the matter is carried out.
Credit: AP
Bryan Kohberger listens during a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A judge overseeing the case against Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool)

MOSCOW, Idaho — The defense team and the State of Idaho have reached an agreement regarding grand jury material in the Moscow murder case.

This update comes a day after Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, appeared for his court hearing, which ended after just 30 minutes.

At this point in the case, Kohberger's defense is fighting to have the full grand jury indictment unsealed. The prosecutors have pushed back against unsealing the entire indictment. Wednesday's update shows that the two are working together to share what was discussed by the grand jury.

The State of Idaho, represented by the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney, filed a motion to temporarily seal an exhibit attached to the Stipulation for Preparation and Release of Transcript and Record of Grand Jury Proceedings with Conditions.

According to the motion, the State argues that releasing or disclosing the exhibit would interfere with enforcement proceedings, deprive Kohberger of a fair trial, constitute an invasion of personal privacy, disclose the identity of a confidential source and reveal investigative techniques and procedures.

The State wants the exhibit to remain sealed from the public until a hearing on the matter is carried out. KREM 2 does not know if the judge has approved this agreement.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in their off-campus home on No. 13, 2022. He was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania a month later on Dec. 30 before being extradited back to Idaho.

