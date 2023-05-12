What's next in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder case?

“This is not the end of this. Not even close." | What happens next for Lori Vallow Daybell, and Chad Daybell, more than 1,000 days after the ordeal began?

BOISE, Idaho — 1,263 days after Larry and Kay Woodcock called for a welfare check on their 7-year-old grandson, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on six counts at the Ada County Courthouse. However, the Woodcocks know Friday's conviction "isn't the end."

So, what is next in the murder trial of Lori Vallow?

She was charged with six crimes related to the deaths of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, in 2019. On Friday, a jury found Lori Vallow guilty on all counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft by deception in the deaths of the children.

Following the conviction, Lori Vallow was remanded back to the Ada County Jail. According to presiding Judge Steven Boyce, sentencing will take place in within three months from now.

She could face up to life in prison, as the death penalty is no longer on the table due to a judge order for late discovery submissions before trial.

As mentioned by Larry Woodcock while speaking to reporters on Friday, the guilty verdict "isn't the end" of the ordeal that began in the fall of 2019, more than a thousand days ago.

Lori Vallow's sentencing hearing will take place in Fremont County, where the case originated. Her trial was held in Ada County under a change of venue order.

Larry Woodcock said he and Kay plan to be in Fremont County in 90 days.

Chad Daybell, also charged with the murders of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, has yet to stand trial. That's expected to happen in June 2024.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were originally scheduled to stand trial together this spring, but Boyce agreed to sever the cases and postpone Chad Daybell's trial in a March hearing.

A key difference in pretrial developments between Vallow's and Daybell's cases is Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial, while Vallow did not.

Lori Vallow has also been indicted in Arizona on a charge of conspiring to murder Charles Vallow, her ex-husband who was shot and killed in July 2019 at his home in Chandler by her brother, Alex Cox. She has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea in that case.

On Friday, a clerk in Ada County read the six counts, each finding Lori Vallow Daybell "guilty." Those six counts are listed below:

First-degree murder and grand theft by deception of Tylee Ryan

Conspiracy to commit murder of Tylee Ryan

First-degree murder and grand theft by deception of JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit murder of JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit murder of Tammy Daybell

Grand theft

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow's fifth husband, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges. Again, his trial is expected to happen in June 2024.

