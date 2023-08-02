A warrant for her arrest was filed in Maricopa County on Wednesday, according to a Superior Court docket.

PHOENIX — The process to extradite Lori Vallow Daybell to Arizona is underway.

A warrant for her arrest was filed in Maricopa County on Wednesday, according to a Superior Court docket. A note below the filing says the warrant was "filed for extradition proceeding."

Prosecutors planned to extradite the so-called doomsday mom to Arizona after she was sentenced for several felony crimes in Idaho, including the murders of her two children who used to live in the Valley.

On Monday, an Idaho judge sentenced Vallow Daybell to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the deaths of her kids, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband Chad Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.

According to court records, Vallow Daybell faces two more conspiracy to commit murder charges in Maricopa County.

12News previously reported that one charge is from a Chandler case connected to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

In May, another indictment was unsealed for a case out of Gilbert, revealing that Vallow Daybell is facing a second conspiracy to commit murder charge for allegedly trying to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Boudreaux, unlike the other victims, is still alive.

Extradition plans

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said the extradition process from Idaho to Arizona could take several months.

Within a week of sentencing, Arizona needs to get an executive agreement to extradite Vallow Daybell. According to the spokesperson, the Arizona Governor's Office will need to start that paperwork and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have to sign off on it before forwarding the request to Idaho's Governor.

Once Idaho approves, Arizona has 30 days to pick Vallow Daybell up and bring her into custody in Arizona, according to the spokesperson.

In a press conference last month, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she hopes to have Vallow Daybell in Arizona by the end of the year.

Spokespeople for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Maricopa County Superior Court could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening for more information on the warrant.

The crime description listed on the docket is for Murder in the 1st Degree and the crime date listed on the docket coincides with the date Boudreaux said someone tried to shoot him.

The backstory

Things in this case started to unravel in 2019.

The first significant incident in July of that year is the death of Charles Vallow, who was shot dead by Lori's brother Alex Cox. Originally Cox told Chandler police officers he acted in self-defense. Now, investigators believe he conspired with Lori to have her husband killed.

After Charles' death, Lori moved with her kids Tylee and JJ to Rexburg, Idaho, where Chad Daybell lived. Investigators believe the children were killed in September 2019.

In early October 2019, Brandon Boudreaux called 911 after someone tried to shoot at him. He wasn't hit, but investigators believe it could have been Alex Cox pulling the trigger.

Lori married doomsday author Chad Daybell in November 2019 after Chad's first wife Tammy was killed in mid-October of that year.

Investigators discovered Tylee and JJ's bodies buried in Chad Daybell's backyard in June 2020.

In May 2021, Chad and Lori were charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of her children. Chad was also charged with murdering his first wife Tammy Daybell, while Lori was charged with conspiracy in Tammy's death.

After two delays for mental health checks, Lori's trial started in April 2023 and took about six weeks before a jury came back with a guilty verdict on all six counts she faced. Throughout the proceedings, prosecutors in Idaho accused Lori, Chad and Alex of conspiring to kill people who were "obstacles" to Chad and Lori's relationship.

Chad Daybell is facing a separate murder trial for the deaths of Tylee, JJ, and Tammy. A date hasn't been set yet, but it's anticipated to take place sometime in 2024. Chad Daybell is not facing any charges in Arizona.

Alex Cox died at his home in Gilbert in December 2019 before any charges were filed in these cases.

