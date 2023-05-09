Court will livestream Vallow trial verdict, but cameras still barred from courtroom until then

Following multiple requests from media, Judge Steven Boyce wrote Tuesday morning that the court will broadcast the verdict via its official YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — When the jury returns its verdict in the trial of Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, people will be able to watch it live on the internet and on television.

Judge Steven Boyce on Tuesday morning issued an order stating the the court "will broadcast — through its official YouTube channel — using the court's own media devices, visual and audio coverage of the verdict stage of the case."

KTVB will bring the verdict to you live on this website, channel 7.1, and the KTVB YouTube channel. The feed will be accessible through the court's website.

The date and time of the verdict are not yet known. As of Tuesday morning, the prosecution was still presenting witnesses. Once the prosecution rests, Vallow's defense team is expected to present some witnesses. Closing arguments will begin after the defense rests; then the jury will deliberate.

In his order, Judge Boyce noted that the court "has received multiple requests from various media outlets to obtain approval to record and broadcast the reading of the verdict in this case."

Boyce on Sept. 23, 2022, entered a court order prohibiting video or still photography in the courtroom during Vallow's trial and the numerous hearings leading up to it, in response to a motion from Vallow's attorneys requesting that prohibition. At the time, Boyce wrote, "continued visual coverage of this case will impede the ability of the parties to select fair and unbiased jurors." He also mentioned video from an Aug. 16, 2022, hearing in which Vallow's defense argued that the coverage demonstrated "an inordinate focus" on Lori Vallow, "regardless of who was speaking or what was happening."

Under Idaho Court Administrative Rule 45, judges reserve the right to limit audio or video coverage of any public hearing "when the interests of the administration of justice requires."

Because the verdict will come after the presentation of evidence to the jury and closing arguments in the case, Boyce wrote, much of the rationale for the existing ban on cameras in the courtroom will not be an issue.

Until witness testimony and closing arguments are over, however, there are no cameras and no livestreaming of the trial. KTVB continues to bring you coverage during its newscasts and online with updates from reporters at the courthouse.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial news: