'Obstacle removal': Graphic and emotional victim impact statement on behalf of Tammy Daybell

"She knew the consequences of what you call dark." Tammy's aunt makes plea for Lori Vallow's judge to issue a fitting sentencing in the high-profile murder trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a crowded Fremont County courtroom as she, family and friends heard victim impact statements from pre-approved people that the judge deemed closest to - and most victimized by - the high-profile murder case.

Vallow was found guilty on six charges relating to the deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, her 7-year-old son JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell, the then-wife of Vallow's now-husband, Chad Daybell.

On Monday, Tammy Daybell's aunt, Vicki Hoban was the second person to deliver a statement at Lori Vallow's sentencing hearing. Vallow seemed to be shaking her head as Hoban began to speak on behalf of her late niece.

“Let’s be honest, Lori sits there waiting to be sentenced to jail…the only question left is: ‘for how long’?” Hoban continued with her statement to Lori, “You are now going to pay the price. Although not sufficient in this life, it’s all that we can do.”

Victim impact statements are delivered at sentencing. They are heard after a criminal conviction and judgement (in Vallow's case - a guilty verdict reached on May 12, 2023) and before the judge imposes a sentence upon the criminal. The sentencing judge is permitted to take into consideration what is heard in these statements.

After being halted by Judge Boyce briefly, Hoban continued, “This statement will not be about Lori, it will be about Tammy because it was her life that was taken. More than a librarian, she was a teacher. She loved her job and went above and beyond for her students.”

“I’m sure when she (Tammy) arrived home on Friday, as she got into bed that night, she had no idea what the plan was for her,” Hoban said. “Unbeknownst to her, Tammy was next on her (Lori Vallow's) list of obstacle removal...what Lori wants, Lori gets. Instead of a good nights' sleep, Tammy was murdered in her own bed.”

"For you to turn (Tammy's) home where she lived and slept into a cemetery…she would've been horrified to know what you have done," Hoban said through sobs.

“There will be a huge void. She will never see another sunrise or a sunset, see her grandchildren stomp through a mud puddle, not another birthday, Christmas, birth of a grandchild," Hoban continued. "I hope that every day you are terrified, just the way that beautiful Tylee lived in fear. She knew the consequences of what you call dark.”

In closing, Hoban thanked everyone who participated in the case and the trial. ”We understand you’re in pain also. And judge, I trust that you will issue the correct penalty.”

Not much is known of Hoban - as she kept a low profile during the trial. However, Hoban stepped forward to speak on behalf of Tammy after her former representative, her mother Phyllis Douglas, died on June 8.

Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt and the sister of her late mother, petitioned the court to represent the family as a victim. The court granted Hoban’s request on July 19, designating her a "victim's representative." Lori Vallow’s attorneys argued in a motion that an aunt is not listed as a victim under Idaho law, and that the court should not receive a statement from Hoban.

Despite the pushback, prosecutor Lindsey Blake left the decision up to the court's discretion and clarified that there was nothing in Idaho law upon which to base an objection. Judge Boyce said he had not found any case law or language in Idaho statutes that was limiting, or "mutually exclusive," regarding someone giving a statement as a victim's representative in cases where others also were representing a deceased person. Boyce ultimately ruled that Hoban was permitted to speak on behalf of her niece, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow's only surviving son, Colby Ryan, along with Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of JJ Vallow; Summer Shiflet, sister of Lori Vallow and aunt of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan; and Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell's aunt, were approved by Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce to deliver victim impact statements and address the court prior to Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing. Although approved, Ryan was absent from the hearing and opted to have his statement read by a representative. Vallow's younger sister, Summer Shiflet, did not attend the hearing.

Lori Vallow Daybell was also given an opportunity to make a statement via her defense team, if she so wished.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial:

Watch more coverage of the Lori Vallow trial on the KTVB YouTube channel:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.