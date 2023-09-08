Maricopa County Attorney's Office completes filings in Vallow's extradition.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is officially taking steps to extradite Lori Vallow to Arizona.

The so called "doomsday mom", who used to live in the Valley, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in Idaho last month for murdering her kids, Tylee and JJ, and conspiring to kill her husband’s first wife.

She’s facing two more conspiracy charges in Arizona in the death of her former husband Charles Vallow and a shooting at another relative who survived.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said they’ve finished the paperwork in her office and planned to send it to Governor Katie Hobbs' office on Wednesday.

Mitchell hopes to have Vallow in Arizona custody by the end of the year.



"The Governor has to sign the Governor’s requisition warrant and that will be communicated to the authorities in Idaho," Mitchell explained at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Miss Vallow has the option of agreeing to the extradition, she can close the extradition. So that will be the next step to see what happens there. And then she’ll be transported here and the case shall proceed."

Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, is facing a separate murder trial in Idaho next year in the death of her kids and his first wife Tammy Daybell. He’s not facing any charges in Arizona.

