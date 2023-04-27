Lori Vallow trial: Text conversations before and after death of Tammy Daybell

Two weeks before Tammy Daybell died, Chad Daybell told Lori Vallow a demon named "Viola" was in Tammy's body, according to a former FBI agent's testimony Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — In the days, weeks and months before Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell married, text messages indicate the two didn't just discuss plans for a life together — they discussed beliefs that evil spirits were inhabiting their previous spouses, according to courtroom testimony Monday from former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart, who logged thousands of pages of text messages and other information from Lori Vallow's iCloud account.

Lori Vallow, now on trial, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Tammy Daybell as well as the deaths of two of Lori Vallow's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Here's a rundown of what Hart had to say about communications regarding Tammy Daybell, to whom Chad Daybell was married before her death on Oct. 19, 2019:

Lori Vallow told her brother via text on Oct. 4, 2019, that she and Chad Daybell need to "go on a real date." That was 15 days before Tammy Daybell died.

On Oct. 5, 2019, Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow that he has "big news" about Tammy Daybell. This was four days before someone shot at her: “The short version is that she has been switched. Tammy is in limbo and a level 3 demonic entity named Viola is in her body… Viola has been attached for about a year to my niece…The personality differences from Tammy should be evident quickly… Please seek a confirmation on this but I have checked three times since I’ve been home."

Also on Oct. 5, 2019, Chad Daybell sends another text about Tammy Daybell: “Not fully sure of the timing for removal, but once her actions verify the differences, I don't want to wait."

On Oct. 14, 2019, days before Tammy Daybell died, Lori Vallow texts her friend Audrey Barattiero that "we got her out but a new one got in" and they are still working on it. "Any ideas you may have would be appreciated," she tells Barattiero.

Texts between Lori Vallow and her niece, Melani Pawlowski, show them discussing Pawlowski's ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux -- saying "he's got to be ready to go" and that the two have been "working on it."

On Oct. 19, 2019, the day Tammy Daybell died, Lori Vallow texts Chad Daybell asking how he is doing and that she isn't having fun without him. "I'm hanging in there," he replies. "My parents are staying here and we are still getting visitors, but I will call you soon."

On Oct. 20, 2019, Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow, "Percentage in body – Holsor 24, Ukola 11, Grisone 14." He later follows up: "Great job on lowering them. I loved talking to you!! It is baby night, so come get me later."

The same day, he tells Lori Vallow to look for a condo for them while she is in Hawaii. "I want to get going full steam on the Lili workout plan. Tighten the abs, get a full body tan, grow my hair out," he texts. "This could be really good for the both of us!"

Earlier Monday, Day 24 of the trial of Lori Vallow, Hart testified about messages making references to causing pain to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and a “plan to take the children,” as well as conversations between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow about life insurance for Charles Vallow, whom Alex Cox had shot and killed just days earlier.

