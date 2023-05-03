Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Live updates day 21

Wednesday's proceedings get underway the day after jurors heard a podcast in which Lori Vallow Daybell discussed her beliefs.

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday marks one month since the trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, began with what would become nearly a week of jury selection at the Ada County Courthouse.

Lori Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell. If convicted, Lori Vallow could face up to life in prison.

For a fourth week, the prosecution continues to present witness testimony and other evidence.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

Live updates

9:05 a.m.: Barattiero said there were a few times she asked Vallow how her daughter, Tylee Ryan, was doing.

Vallow told her she was in college.

"Towards the end of the friendship, when I asked her how she was doing at BYU, she said 'she doesn't talk to me much these days,'" Barattiero said.

Barattiero confirms what other witnesses have said -- that Chad Daybell told her and others his wife would die before age 50, and that he would get remarried.

8:55 a.m.: Audrey Barattiero is called to the stand. She is a former friend of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Her name is listed in the notice of alibi as someone Vallow was with when Tammy Daybell died.

Barattiero said Chad Daybell asked her to be Vallow's friend in February of 2019 because "he couldn't talk to her all the time."

Barattiero said the two became friends at attended more conferences together. At one point when the two were speaking over the phone, Vallow "all of a sudden out of the blue" brought up theories of people being possessed like zombies.

"It came out of nowhere," she said. "It made me feel uncomfortable."

