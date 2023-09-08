Lori Vallow Daybell plans to appeal murder conviction in Idaho

Her attorney detailed a long list of questions that raised concerns throughout the case, including Vallow Daybell's competency to stand trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell is planning to appeal her murder conviction in Idaho.

Vallow Daybell, who used to live in the Valley, was convicted earlier this year for killing her children, Tylee and JJ, and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, among other charges.

The remains of 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee were found buried on a property in Idaho.

An Idaho judge sentenced her to consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, new court documents show she plans to appeal her conviction.

According to the documents, her attorney detailed a long list of questions that raised concerns throughout the case, including Vallow Daybell's mental competency during trial, among other issues.

Vallow Daybell is currently being held in an Idaho state prison, but the Maricopa County Attorneys Office is in the process of extraditing her to Arizona to face additional criminal charges here.

In 2021, Vallow Daybell was indicted on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot to death by Lori's brother in Chandler.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is scheduled for his own murder trial in Idaho next year.

*Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast*

UP TO SPEED

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.