Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial: Live updates day 24

Texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell show Daybell told Vallow, "I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her," referring to Tylee Ryan.

BOISE, Idaho — Monday starts week six of the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, with former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart back on the stand to testify about what he discovered on Lori Vallow's iCloud accounts.

So far, the state has called 59 witnesses.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

She will no longer face the death penalty, but could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

There are no cameras allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

Live updates

9:30 a.m.: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow text about Melani Pawlowski's children.

Chad Daybell talks about ripping and burning the "aura" of Blake Boudreaux.

The prosecution asks Hart what this means. He says, "It's pretty self-explanatory."

On July 21, 2019, Lori Vallow texts Chad Daybell that "Ned gave it all to Rhonda" implying Charles Vallow gave his life insurance benefits to Kay Woodcock, Hart said. "Ned" is what the couple called an evil spirit they say possessed Charles Vallow.

Chad Daybell texts her, "We will work hard on Rhonda when we are together. I will get her numbers as low as I can by Wednesday."

Lori Vallow replies, "Good. Let's work on it hard."

9:15 a.m.: These are the first texts where the couple references the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Hart said.

On July 18, 2019 Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow:

"I have been instructed to focus my efforts on Hillary, so I will."

"OK. Find out her percentage for me and JJs."

"She is at 0.13. I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her. He is at 99.99... Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light. I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he will with all of his heart and soul."

Lori Vallow replies, "That is sweet! I miss you desperately!"

Hart said Hillary is the spirit that is in Tylee Ryan's body, according to Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. "James" is who Chad Daybell refers to himself from a past life, according to previous testimony.

Hart also testified that the "percentages" Chad Daybell is referring to is regarding someone's death. The closer someone was to the number 0, the closer they were to death.

After this conversation, more texts are shown from later in the day:

Chad Daybell: "Just grab me by the storm and I will follow you to the end of the universe."

Lori Vallow: "When might that be?"

Chad Daybell: "Wednesday evening, and then repeatedly and gloriously until Friday."

Lori Vallow: "And then what? Back to crying and saying goodbye? Back to the box?"

Chad Daybell: "This trip to Utah had a lot of finality to it. I was told extreme changes are coming for me and for Utah. I welcome them both."

Hart said "the storm" is how the couple referred to Chad Daybell's genitals, according to his review of the texts between them.

9:00 a.m.: Former FBI Special Agent Doug Hart is on the stand.

He reads texts from Chad Daybell to Lori Vallow on July 15, 2019, where Chad Daybell tells her she is his best friend, he cannot live without her and his love for her is "overflowing."

Lori Vallow responds, "And yet... You are. So sad." She tells him she misses him and has to get back to work.

On July 18, 2019, Lori Vallow texts Chad Daybell about the insurance of Charles Vallow, a week after he was shot by Alex Cox:

"I just got the letter from the insurance company saying that I am not the beneficiary. It's a spear thru my heart. Who do you think he changed it to ?? Brandon ?? Or probably Kay ?? He left nothing for JJ."

Chad Daybell replies, "Wow. That's terrible. There's no way to find out?"



"I might be able to see when I get his computer on Sunday. I could check the emails sent to the insurance company..." Lori Vallow texts him.

Chad Daybell tells her he loves her and "it's terrible" but it's "another step in bringing down the Gadiantons, especially Brandon." According to Hart, the Gadiantons were a "secret society" of evil people in the Book of Mormon.

Lori Vallow tells him the beneficiary must be Kay Woodcock, Charles Vallow's sister and grandmother of JJ Vallow.

"It will be interesting to see if it got changed after he had two bullets in his chest," Chad Daybell replies.

Lori Vallow says Charles Vallow changed his insurance beneficiary in March of 2019 and says it "was Ned before we got rid of him."

The two goes back and forth about who could've became the beneficiary to Charles Vallow's life insurance. The two say they love each other.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: