Lori Vallow Daybell is found guilty on all charges for the murders of her children

BOISE, Idaho — As the unanimous verdict was read at 12:45 p.m. Friday, silence cut the courtroom like a knife.

"Doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all charges in an Ada County court, roughly four years from the murders of her two children and death of her husband's former wife, after almost seven hours of jury deliberation.

There was little to no reaction from her.

Lori Vallow was charged with six crimes related to the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell. She could face up to life in prison, as the death penalty is no longer on the table due to a judge order for late discovery submissions before trial.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Tylee Ryan, she was found guilty.

For first-degree murder and grand theft by deception of JJ Vallow, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of JJ Vallow, she was found guilty.

For conspiracy to commit murder of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, Lori Vallow was found guilty.

For grand theft, she was found guilty.

Idaho prosecutors Rob Wood, Lindsey Blake, Rachel Smith and Tawyna Rawlings presented 60 witnesses, hundreds of evidence exhibits and ended their closing arguments by telling the jury "you must convict her." They said Lori Vallow used money, power and sex to get what she wanted out of life to remove the "obstacles" that were her two children.

Defense attorney Jim Archibald told the jury in his closing arguments, after calling no witnesses, that Lori Vallow was easily manipulated by her husband Chad Daybell and there was no way she could have planned the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, as she was a good mother.

