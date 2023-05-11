Lori Vallow Daybell closing arguments: Live updates

The state and the defense will leave their lasting comments to sit with the jury, who will begin deliberating today or Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell -- this will give the state and the defense one last chance to leave their lasting comments with the jury who will begin deliberating directly afterwards.

The prosecution goes first in closings, followed by the defense. The prosecution will then have a chance for a rebuttal. It's been six weeks since the start of the trial, five weeks of testimony and a presentation of roughly 60 witnesses.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiracy in the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell. She will not receive the death penalty, but could face up to life in prison if found guilty.

Judge Steven Boyce ruled Thursday morning against a motion by the defense to acquit Lori Vallow for lack of evidence.

In order to be found guilty of first-degree murder, the jury must determine Lori Vallow killed, commanded someone to kill and/or encouraged the killing of either or all Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Courts and investigative reporter Alexandra Duggan is reporting from the Ada County Courthouse:

Live updates

9:32 a.m.: The verdict must be anonymous and cannot be arrived at by compromise or by chance. Each juror has to arrive at this verdict based on weighing the evidence and credibility of the witnesses.

"You are not partisans or advocates. You are judges," Boyce said.

Rob Wood will give the closing arguments on behalf of the prosecution.

The court takes a brief recess.

9:13 a.m.: If any of the alleged acts, which are listed in the indictment, have not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the jury must find Lori Vallow not guilty. In order to find her guilty, the jury has to decide the state proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the crimes took place.

9:00 a.m.: "Even if you don't understand the reasons for some of the rules, you are bound to follow them," Boyce tells the jury during their instruction. The jury must decide what the facts are based on the evidence and apply it to the law.

Arguments and statements by lawyers are not evidence, Boyce said. The jury must follow their memory or their notes they have taken throughout the trial.

Evidence from Arizona was admitted, but only to prove motive. Boyce tells the jury they cannot consider this outside the scope of motive. Other exhibits were provided only for demonstrative purposes, and also cannot be considered as evidence.

Boyce said that witnesses are considered evidence in a trial, but the jury is allowed to weigh their credibility from their statements and credentials.

8:56 a.m.: Presiding Judge Steven Boyce said Thursday morning there is sufficient evidence to bring forth the case to the jury and he will deny the motion for acquittal for each of the seven counts. Lori Vallow will not be acquitted before a verdict.