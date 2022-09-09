Charges dropped against Lori Vallow’s son, Colby Ryan

Charges against Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s eldest child, were dropped, after he was initially arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Monday, Sept. 5.

BOISE, Idaho — The sex crime charges that were filed against Lori Vallow's eldest son were dropped without prejudice Friday afternoon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Colby Ryan, who is Vallow's third child, was initially arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, on September 5, for two counts of purported "sex crimes"; however, the arrest record never specified what kind of sex crimes Colby was charged with.

According to the Maricopa Chief of Staff Communications Director, Jennifer Liewer, the office filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice, which means there is an allowance for charges to be filed in the future.

Liewer was not able to confirm more specific details because the case is still considered "a matter pending before the office".

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are currently scheduled to stand trial in January for the murder of Vallow’s two other children and Daybell’s former wife.