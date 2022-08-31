Lori Vallow’s attorneys file motion to ban TV cameras in courtroom

Due to incidents involving media during a previous hearing, Lori Vallow's attorneys are requesting that cameras to be banned from the courtroom.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow's attorneys filed a motion on Tuesday requesting that cameras be banned from the courtroom.

Judges routinely grant media outlets to record and broadcast court proceedings. Media is typically restricted to the jury box or the front row of the spectator section of the court room.

However, in the motion, the attorneys said that during a hearing for Lori Vallow on August 16, Court TV set up multiple cameras and microphones out of the typical media locations. The attorneys said that the cameras repeatedly zoomed in on Vallow and could have potentially violated attorney-client privileges.

Due to the incidents during the hearing, the attorneys are requesting that cameras to be banned from the courtroom, or alternatively, only allow still camera photos without zoom features and restricted to the jury box or the front row of the spectator section of the courtroom.

Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband Chad Daybell for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty due to what they call "aggravating circumstances" that contribute to the nature of the alleged crimes. A notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case was filed on May 2.

In June 2020, investigators found the remains of JJ and Tylee outside of Rexburg, on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow's fifth, and current, husband. The couple has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Vallow's kids, as well as Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October of 2019.