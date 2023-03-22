Proposed jury instructions filed in Lori Vallow case

The proposed instructions give jurors information they have to consider when deciding whether she is guilty or not.

Less than two weeks before her trial begins, prosecutors filed new documents in Lori Vallow-Daybell's case. The proposed jury instructions and verdict form shed more light on the prosecutors' case.

Her fate lies in the hands of a jury, which will be chosen once her trial starts in Ada County on April 3. She is currently being held in the Ada County Jail awaiting her trial.



In the instructions, the state explains to jurors that the state has to prove multiple allegations "beyond a reasonable doubt." This verdict form outlines all of the charges she faces out of Fremont County. Including first degree murder in the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the children's deaths, as well as in the death of her husband Chad Daybell's late wife Tammy and grand theft.

The state alleges that Vallow, Daybell and Vallow's brother Alex Cox, who is now dead, agreed to murder JJ, Tylee and Tammy. According to the state, between October 2018 and June 2020, Vallow and her husband endorsed and espoused religious beliefs to encourage or justify the killings of Tylee, JJ and Tammy.

In the theft charges against her, prosecutors claim that Vallow collected social security benefits from her kids without reporting their deaths.



They also claim Vallow told law enforcement false or misleading information about JJ's location.



These new documents state that Vallow and her husband texted each other about Tammy, "being in limbo," and being possessed by a spirit named Viola.

Prosecutors also allege that Vallow and her husband increased Tammy's life insurance to the maximum amount allowed.

Additionally, on October 9, 2019, the state accuses Cox of trying to shoot Tammy.

These documents also outline aggravating circumstances around Vallow's alleged crimes. Aggravating factors can make crimes more severe or heinous, and these factors propped up prosecutors' argument for the death penalty.

However, these proposed instructions were signed on Monday, March 20. KTVB

reported yesterday, Tuesday March 21, that the judge overseeing this case took the death penalty off the table.

Judge Steven Boyce said that the prosecution disclosed some evidence too late.

Just today Boyce also temporarily sealed the list of witnesses and exhibits in the case. He said he did so to "preserve the right to a fair trial" and protect people's privacy.

