Chad Daybell doesn't want to be prosecuted alongside wife, co-defendant Lori Vallow Daybell

An attorney for Chad Daybell also filed to push his trial date back to at least October 2023.

IDAHO, USA — New court filings show Chad Daybell is trying to distance himself from wife and co-defendant Lori Vallow Daybell.

Vallow Daybell, who used to live in Arizona, is facing serious charges in Idaho stemming from the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ. Daybell is charged with most of the same crimes and is an alleged co-conspirator in the case.

The kids used to live in Arizona and disappeared in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020.

The couple is also facing charges connected to the death of Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The infamous, complex case was recently featured in the Netflix docuseries "Sins of Our Mother."

Both Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell are set to be tried together in January 2023. They’ve both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and both are facing the death penalty.

In motions filed this week, Chad Daybell’s attorney filed to sever the cases.

His attorney argues that a joint trial would violate Chad Daybell’s constitutional rights. He notes, in part, that one of Chad’s possible defenses would be to blame Lori and her brother in the conspiracy and it wouldn’t be fair for Chad to be prosecuted as a co-defendant.

He’s also asking for Chad’s trial to be moved to later next year so he’ll have more time to prepare.

Chad Daybell’s attorney filed once before to sever the cases and a judge denied it.

No hearings have been set for the latest motions filed in court.

