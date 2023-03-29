LeBron James Family Foundation ready to open House Three Thirty in Akron

House Three Thirty, a new multi-purpose space at the site of the old Tangier, officially opens on Thursday, March 30 — Akron's 330 day.

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron landmark has gotten a facelift, thanks to a local legend.

The old Tangier entertainment complex is now the LeBron James Family Foundation House Three Thirty, a multi-purpose space for all to enjoy.

Renovations have been in the making for two years. On Wednesday, 3News got a first look at the new facility.

"You'll see leather and natural stone. Over time, this building will only just gain more beauty and I think that's very poetic with what we're doing here with job training," says Katherine Reedy, lead designer of House Three Thirty.

The transformed space was created for I Promise families, the Akron community, and visitors from all over the world.

"We want people to come in here and feel the love and happiness when they walk in," adds Michele Campbell, the executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

House Three Thirty is designed for job training, family financial health programs, tourism, and a safe place to learn. A place with lots of resources all under one roof.

"We believe every single person can contribute," Campbell explains. "You just have to take the time to care and learn and reach people where they are. That's what this training model is all about."

The space inside House Three Thirty also includes apartments, a bank, and a retail shop with I Promise swag. There are also food options, including Starbucks and Mitchell's Ice Cream. Visitors will also enjoy plenty of entertainment, including a theater and large community venue space for everything from monthly meals to indoor and outdoor family events for the public.

Campbell says House Three Thirty is a passion project in partnership with "The Kid from Akron."

"LeBron (James) is a global icon, but our work will always be in Akron," she states.

A special focus for House Three Thirty is taking care of its employees and the families involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation.