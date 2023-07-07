Celebrating 70 years: The evolution, history of KTVB's sports coverage

Example video title will go here for this video

Below is a very brief history of sports in Boise since 1953.

"I think when you look at Channel 7 today, it is what it always was: It's number one, and one of the reasons is sports," Tom Scott said. "Channel 7 is still committed to it with Jay Tust and Brady Frederick – and they work their tails off."

Despite its size, sports, whether they be professional, collegiate, or high school, have been a staple of the Treasure Valley for decades.

It is believed Dan Peters was KTVB's very first sports director, who started sometime in the 1960s (though it is unclear exactly when).

He would later come back for a second go around with KTVB from 1988 - 1996.

"(Sal Celeski) called me one night after a newscast in Reno and asked me if I'd be interested in making a trip up and visiting Boise and having a chat with him about the opportunity here," Maneely said. "I had never been to Idaho before."

In 1975, Larry Maneely came to Boise from Reno to become the station's next sports director.

1980s :

I-AA National Championship

On Dec. 13, 1980, Boise State hosted Grambling State in the I-AA national semifinals at Bronco Stadium in sub-zero temperatures.

The Broncos eked out a 14-9 win to advance to the national championship.

"Boise State had always been good, but had finally reached the pinnacle beating Grambling in the semifinal and on a frozen day in Bronco Stadium on the green turf," Tom Scott said.

On Dec. 20, 1980, Boise State played in the I-AA national championship game against Eastern Kentucky on a foggy Sacramento day.

"If you think about the feeling after the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, you know the euphoria," Scott said. "That's what it was like in 1980, just on a smaller scale."

"One of the great memories was standing in the end zone, 20-30 feet from Duane Dlouhy when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass, with about 20 seconds left in the game to beat Eastern Kentucky," Maneely recalled.

"(Joe) Aliotti scrambles and he throws all the way across the other side of the field into the corner, Duane Dlouhy makes the catch and it was just, you know, what it feels like. It was just – it was like the Statue of Liberty, just on a much smaller scale," Scott said. "But at that time, and in a much smaller Boise, It was everything."

The Broncos brought the national championship trophy home to Boise for the very first time.

Mark Johnson

In 1983, Sports Director Larry Maneely left the station and Mark Johnson joined the team a few years after graduating from the University of Missouri.

"I was working in Cape Girardeau at the time, and I got a call from a headhunter who said the news director in Boise, Idaho, had seen my tape and wanted me to come out and interview," he said. "And the first thing I said was, where's Boise, Idaho?

"They said, 'We heard you like to snow ski.' And I said, 'Well, yeah, as much as a midwestern kid can.' And they said 'We've got a ski hill 38 minutes up the street.' And I said, 'I'll interview, but I'll take the job.' And I came out and interviewed and took the job."

Tom Scott

In April 1986, Tom Scott came to work at KTVB in the sales department.

"At the time, I was doing the games on the radio with Paul J. I was doing the Bronco games, football, and basketball at KBOI," he said.

"After the 1986 football season, they decided not to send a color guy on the road anymore, so I became available."

Blue Turf Installed (1986)

In 1986, one of the most recognizable fields in all of college football was installed.

"Gene Bleymaier, the athletic director at the time, wanted to find some sort of public, publicity stunt to increase the awareness of Boise State, and he came up with the Blue Turf," Mark Johnson said.

"Who could have imagined that would ever work? I mean, it was Gene Bleymaier’s brainchild and it was time to replace the old turf," Scott said. "So, he talked to the turf company, the astroturf company, and said, 'Is there a reason it has to be green? Could it be another color?' And they go, 'Well, nobody's ever asked us that before. But I suppose it could be.' (And Bleymaier said) 'Well, I want it to be blue."

"I thought it looked like a pond from the airplane shots that I had seen," Johnson said.

"And here's this just blue carpet with nothing on it at that time, was just completely blue," Scott said. "Then, the story ended up in Sports Illustrated about the blue turf. That's exactly what Gene Bleymaier wanted to happen."

Over its more than 40-year history, the turf has been replaced several times, but remains the only blue turf in college football.

Boise Hawks (1987)