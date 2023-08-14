Reactions after Donald Trump indicted in Georgia for trying to overturn 2020 election

ATLANTA — Reactions are pouring in across social media after a grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and his allies for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Trump and several of his allies are being accused of committing an illegal conspiracy that violated a number of state laws when they orchestrated a campaign to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia. The legal process that now awaits Trump will undoubtedly be a long one.
Reactions to Donald Trump indictment in Georgia
The former president himself took to Truth Social to denounce the charges against him and his allies, calling District Attorney Fani Willis a "rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments."
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a statement early Tuesday morning after the historic indictment. The Georgia official and the former president's infamous phone call led to the investigation. In the phone call, Trump suggested Raffensperger "find" votes that would lead to a win in Georgia in the 2020 Presidential Election.
“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law. You either have it, or you don’t,” said Brad Raffensperger.
Rudy W. Giuliani also posted on X, formally known as Twitter, in the early hours of Wednesday. He is a former Trump attorney; he's facing 13 charges, including false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. Giuliani made allegations of fraud during hearings before the Georgia House of Representatives. Those claims resulted in death threats against Fulton election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Giuliani accused the pair of mishandling ballots.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that DA Fani Willis had an "objective to indict Donald Trump."
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said that not even the president is above the law:
Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her thoughts:
