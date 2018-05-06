NAMPA -- Summertime brings construction season, but one major rebuild is bringing headaches for many.

In late March, the City of Nampa started fixing 2nd Street South and 3rd Street South between 12th and 16th Avenue South. Everyone agrees it needed to be done, but not everyone is happy with the way it's hitting businesses' bottom lines in the third largest city in Idaho.

Traffic on both 2nd and 3rd Streets is reduced to one lane right now; one side of the road on each street is totally torn up. There are also pedestrian detours in place because intersections and corners are being redone and revamped. Crews are making good progress, but business owners say the end can't come soon enough.

"Ever since construction started we definitely lost a huge amount of revenue," Vape Castle owner Jose Quintero said. "We've had to do a lot of effort to try to get our regulars in and, you know, do promotions, deals, stuff like that just to get people downtown and deal with all the traffic."

"It's majorly impacting business. I have customers that won't come down here. They go, 'oh after construction we'll come and see you.' Well that's not paying the rent. That's not getting us through," Butter Skin and Body Therapies owner Sherri Swihart told KTVB.

"It hasn't been all bad," Village Antiques co-owner Jim Payne said. "The foot traffic is down but as far as sales go its down some but not significant."

We found it depends who you talk to about construction in Downtown Nampa.

"I wouldn't say we're thriving through this but we're surviving through it just fine," Payne said.

"They're avoiding this like the plague!" Swihart added.

"The city has got to maintain its streets. This particular area hadn't been maintained in 30 years. So you're talking about cracked asphalt and pavement, concrete that needs work," City of Nampa Assistant City Engineer Jeff Barnes said.

City officials tell us 2nd Street South was supposed to be paved this week, but with more work needed on the road base it was pushed back. So the contractor started paving 3rd Street South first.

"It's not going to impact our schedule," Barnes said. "This is a very complex project. You've got subcontractors coming in and out every day, a lot to deal with but nothing out of the ordinary so far."

Barnes said the additional work on the road base is a "minor incidental issue."

"We could go through 10 or 20 of these in a typical project but they're not impacting the schedule of this project," Barnes added.

Still, some business owners aren't thrilled the street in front of their shops still isn't paved and say communication from the city has dwindled recently.

"They're saying they're having compaction issues but they're not telling us exactly a timeline or anything," Swihart told KTVB. "It is impacting our business longer because the whole point of it was they were supposed to have this done before May 31."

Other local business owners are more optimistic.

"Sure, there's been issues and concerns and we brought some up to the city and contractor and they have been very responsive," Payne said. "There's been some complications as I understand it but we're supportive of the city and contractor and when you have a project of this magnitude there's always something that doesn't go right."

"We are keeping in tight contact with business owners, weekly meetings, they're getting information day to day to day," Barnes told KTVB. "It is a high priority to do as much as possible - as much as we can - to make it as least impactful as we can. That's why we've spent so much time and investment in communicating with them but also in some of our advertising campaigns just to get the word out about what's going on down here and they're open, come see what's going on in downtown."

Business owners who know this roadwork needs to be done just want to remind folks they're still open for business.

"We do love downtown and we know that this is going to be worth it. It's just if they stop doing the delays and stuff like that it definitely would be helpful," Quintero said.

"I think downtown is going to be brilliant when it's done. It's just the interim to encourage people to shop local, shop downtown. Yeah, it's yucky, everybody hates construction, it's not pleasant by any means. But if I can say anything about the situation: shop local - even if there's a 30 minute wait," Swihart told KTVB.

The rebuild is about halfway done, Barnes says, and the contractor is moving into a six-day week plus night work. Crews just started re-paving 3rd Street South and will get to paving 2nd St. S next week. The good news is: the city still anticipates hitting their August goal - or finishing even earlier.

"I think all of us would like to have this over with - the sooner the better but it's going to take time and we realize that," Payne added.

