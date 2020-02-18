Second snowboarder found dead at Mount Hood Meadows in two days

A 47-year-old California man was found dead Monday. On Sunday, a Portland man died after a snowboarding fall.

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — A 47-year-old California man who had been reported missing when he didn't return home after a work trip to Oregon was found dead in Heather Canyon at Mount Hood Meadows Ski Resort on Monday.

This is the second death in Heather Canyon in the past two days. On Sunday, a Portland man died after a snowboarding fall.

Family members of Tim Bauters contacted the Hood River County Sheriff's Office on Monday after he failed to return home to Sunnyvale, California after a work trip to Oregon. Family members told authorities they'd last communicated with him at Mount Hood Meadows on Friday. They said he went to the resort multiple times during his work trip, and said he was snowboarding alone.

Members of the Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol found Bauters' vehicle, which was still on site. Resort security was able to narrow Bauters' last time and location from his lift scans.