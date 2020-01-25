Woman becomes angry after she's not allowed to board plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, causes airport delays

The woman made statements to airport employees, which led to the plane being deboarded and a section of the concourse being closed off.

PHOENIX — Police have identified the woman who was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after she caused a commotion on Friday. The aftermath was caught on video.

Police say 53-year-old Hope Webber was arrested and booked for false emergency reporting, a class 1 misdemeanor, and making a false terrorism report, a class 3 felony.

Video from a person at the airport shows an employee asking people to clear the concourse for the A gates in Terminal 4.

Phoenix police said officers responded to the airport and spoke with Webber, who became angry after she was not allowed to board the plane around 5 p.m.

Webber allegedly made statements to airline employees, which prompted the Phoenix police bomb squad to respond. It was not immediately clear what the statements were.

The airplane was deboarded and a section of the concourse was closed off.

Multiple flights were delayed.

Officers determined that the area was safe and airport operations returned to normal shortly after.

Webber was taken into police custody.

Police have not released further information on the matter. The investigation is ongoing.