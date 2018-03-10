NAMPA -- Hundreds of students took to the streets in Nampa Wednesday morning for "Walk to School Day" at Sherman Elementary.

The kids were joined by teachers, parents and local elected officials. The trek from Eastside Park to school was part of the plan to kick off "Walktober," a month-long celebration of walking, biking, and other physical activity.

The initiative is part of efforts to ensure children have safe routes to school Organizers hope "Walktober" will underscore the need to fund crosswalks, sidewalks, bike paths and other measures that help students walk or bike to school safely.

Sherman Elementary Walk to School Day

Sherman Elementary Principal Cortney Stauffer said the benefits of walking to school persist well after a child reaches the door of his or her classroom.

"Walking to school is healthy and its entertaining as well in the sense that they can get themselves motivated for the day," he said. "It's an opportunity for them to be outside, which we love our kids being outside getting exercise."

Fifth-grader Samantha Hand told KTVB she was excited to walk with her friends, and looking forward to the pastries waiting for them at the school.

"It's just a few blocks - it's not very far," she said.

Walktober was organized by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and the American Heart Association, which are teaming up to lead a campaign to get state funding for safe route to school programs.

